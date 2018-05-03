Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Dave King, Celtic, Odsonne Edouard, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers chairman Dave King is preparing to expand the club's boardroom and is seeking to attract fresh investment following the resignation of directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott. (Daily Record)

The Ibrox club are in talks with potential investors as they look to raise cash to hand a transfer fund to Steven Gerrard, who they will continue talks with on Thursday over becoming their new manager. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers striker Gordon Smith reckons the Ibrox outfit will have a bigger name in charge than Celtic if they land Steven Gerrard as their new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic manager John Barnes, who lasted less than a year at Parkhead, says not even Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would be able to make Rangers compete with Celtic, as he warned Steven Gerrard the Ibrox job is a near impossible task. (Daily Mail)

Odsonne Edouard scored a double as Celtic beat Rangers 5-0 to secure the title on Sunday

Neil Lennon's agent Martin Reilly reckons appointing Steven Gerrard would not be a risk for Rangers - but it would be a risk for the former Liverpool and England captain if he is not given assurances over his budget. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers enjoyed last season's unbeaten domestic treble success for three days before the fear of complacency prompted him to start thinking about his next challenge. (Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted that striker Moussa Dembele may leave the club this summer, and that "top talent" Odsonne Edouard could be his ready-made replacement. Rodgers says it is now up to Celtic to deal with on-loan Edouard's parent club Paris St-Germain to try to agree a fee for the youngster. (Herald)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson reckons the club must splash the cash to sign Edouard, who has two years left on his Paris St-Germain deal, after he showed his potential in matches against Rangers this season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are expected to secure a permanent deal for Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, who has been on loan at Parkhead since January, in the coming weeks. ()

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon hopes Hibs strike pair Flo Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren, who joined the club in January when Anthony Stokes and Simon Miurray were allowed to leave, can maintain their fine form as his side battle for second spot in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan believes the Easter Road outfit can secure second spot because fellow Premiership sides Aberdeen and Rangers are scared of them. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross, who is planning to get rid of several members of his Championship-winning squad, hopes Hibs sell midfielder John McGinn to boost his transfer kitty - with the Buddies expected to earn around 30% of any transfer fee due to a sell-on clause. (Scotsman)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross was named PFA Scotland manager of the year after leading the Buddies to promotion

And as he warned his side they will be playing in 38 must-win games in the Premiership next season, Ross insists there will be no let-up in his "daft" ambition when he leads his side out in Scotland's top flight. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Pressley has been offered a new two-year deal to stay in Cyprus after successfully saving FC Pafos from the drop. (Daily Record)

Chris Sutton says swapping Celtic for Southampton would represent a "downgrade" for Australian midfielder Tom Rogic, who is being chased by the south coast club (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Scottish Rugby Union ignored its own compliance guidelines when it awarded three of its Super 6 franchises to clubs in Edinburgh, (Scotsman)

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson, meanwhile, believes there will be a "clamour" to join what he is convinced will be a successful Super 6 when it gets up and running the season after next. (Scotsman)