BBC Sport - Match programmes: The half-million collection

'A hobby that got out of control' - the half-million match programme collection

Newcastle United supporter and retired policeman Ian Wilson has collected more than half a million football match programmes - and he has shown us some of his favourites.

Some EFL clubs want to stop printing programmes for every game and the league has been asked whether publishing one should continue to be a requirement next season.

Clubs will vote on the issue at their meeting in June.

READ MORE: Match programmes - beginning of the end? Relive your favourites

