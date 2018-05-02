Fifa ban former El Salvador coach for two years for involvement in match-fixing case

Ramon Maradiaga
Ramon Maradiaga has coached Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador at international level

Fifa have banned former El Salvador coach Ramon Maradiaga from football for two years for his involvement in a match-fixing case.

The world governing body say Maradiaga did not disclose a meeting in which a third party offered "financial compensation" to his players to alter the result of a game with Canada.

His players rejected the inducement and reported it on 5 September 2016.

Maradiaga was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£14,734).

