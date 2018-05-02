BBC Sport - Chesterfield supporter Peter Stockton presents match ball at 'final match'

Chesterfield fan's 'last match'

Terminally ill Chesterfield supporter Peter Stockton was given the chance to present the match ball at what he says will be his final home game.

Peter has been supporting the Spireites for 65 years, but believes this will be his last season watching the club, who were recently relegated to the National League.

He was given the chance to bring the ball on to the pitch before Chesterfield's meeting with Newport County on Tuesday.

