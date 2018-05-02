Tom Rogic: Celtic midfielder is a target for Southampton

Rogic has scored in each of his four appearances against Rangers this season

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is a top summer target for Premier League club Southampton, BBC Scotland has learned.

The Australia international, 25, has one year left on his contract with the newly-crowned Scottish champions.

And Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his desire to keep Rogic.

Southampton, one point from safety in the battle to avoid relegation from England's top flight, have been monitoring Rogic for months and had a scout at Sunday's 5-0 win over Rangers.

Rogic was on target as Celtic clinched their seventh successive title, taking his tally for an injury-interrupted season to eight goals, including four in four games against Rangers.

He moved to Glasgow from the Central Coast Mariners in January 2013, making a six-month loan return to his homeland with Melbourne Victory the following year.

Since becoming a Celtic regular in season 2015-16, the midfielder has picked up three league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Southampton signed midfielder Victor Wanyama from Celtic in 2013, with goalkeeper Fraser Forster (2014) and defender Virgil van Dijk (2015) making the same move in subsequent years.