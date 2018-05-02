Josh Doherty: Crawley Town defender signs new two-year contract

Josh Doherty (left) has played for Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level

Defender Josh Doherty has signed a new two-year contract with League Two side Crawley Town.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Northern Ireland at under-21 level, has made 13 starts and a further four substitute appearances this season.

Head coach Harry Kewell said: "I worked with Josh at Watford and knew he could make the step up from academy football.

"This will give him the stability he needs and I'm sure we will see an even better player next season."