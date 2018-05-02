FA Cup: Ray Wilkins' family invited to final between Chelsea & Man Utd

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

  • From the section FA Cup
Ray Wilkins
Ray Wilkins celebrates winning the FA Cup with Guus Hiddink as Chelsea assistant manager in 2009

The family of former England captain Ray Wilkins will be guests at Wembley for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on 19 May.

Wilkins, who died on 4 April aged 61, played for both finalists and the FA is keen to honour him at the game.

A four-page tribute to Wilkins, who also played for AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, will be in the match programme.

The former midfielder's name will appear on pitchside hoardings when the teams walk out.

Chelsea and United will dedicate the banners to Wilkins and the FA plans to show a video tribute before kick-off.

