Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Laurent Depoitre is only the second player to score both home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League this season after Watford's Roberto Pereyra

Huddersfield Town ensured Premier League survival after a battling draw at Stamford Bridge damaged Chelsea's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League and left Swansea City on the brink of relegation.

The Terriers did not have a shot on goal in the first half but took a surprise lead in the 50th minute when Laurent Depoitre finished Aaron Mooy's ball over the top.

Chelsea dominated possession but were guilty of some poor finishing.

Antonio Rudiger wasted two glorious chances before Antonio Conte's side finally equalised in fortuitous fashion - Mathias Jorgensen's clearance striking Marcos Alonso in the face before flying into the net.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl produced a wonderful save to push Andreas Christensen's header onto the post as Chelsea searched for a winner, but the Terriers held firm to ensure a second successive season in the Premier League.

Chelsea must now win away at Newcastle on Sunday and hope Liverpool lose at home to Brighton to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, Swansea must overturn a nine-goal difference on the final day of the season if they are to stay up.

They have to win at home to relegated Stoke and hope Southampton lose heavily at home to champions Manchester City.

