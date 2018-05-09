Match ends, Chelsea 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town ensured Premier League survival after a battling draw at Stamford Bridge damaged Chelsea's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League and left Swansea City on the brink of relegation.
The Terriers did not have a shot on goal in the first half but took a surprise lead in the 50th minute when Laurent Depoitre finished Aaron Mooy's ball over the top.
Chelsea dominated possession but were guilty of some poor finishing.
Antonio Rudiger wasted two glorious chances before Antonio Conte's side finally equalised in fortuitous fashion - Mathias Jorgensen's clearance striking Marcos Alonso in the face before flying into the net.
Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl produced a wonderful save to push Andreas Christensen's header onto the post as Chelsea searched for a winner, but the Terriers held firm to ensure a second successive season in the Premier League.
Chelsea must now win away at Newcastle on Sunday and hope Liverpool lose at home to Brighton to qualify for the Champions League.
Meanwhile, at the bottom, Swansea must overturn a nine-goal difference on the final day of the season if they are to stay up.
They have to win at home to relegated Stoke and hope Southampton lose heavily at home to champions Manchester City.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Caballero
- 28Azpilicueta
- 27Christensen
- 2Rüdiger
- 21ZappacostaSubstituted forGiroudat 54'minutes
- 4FàbregasBooked at 85mins
- 7Kanté
- 3Alonso
- 22Willian
- 11PedroSubstituted forE Hazardat 59'minutes
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 8Barkley
- 10E Hazard
- 14Bakayoko
- 15Moses
- 18Giroud
- 24Cahill
- 37Eduardo
Huddersfield
- 1LösslBooked at 88mins
- 2SmithSubstituted forMaloneat 85'minutes
- 25Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 15LöweSubstituted forHadergjonajat 62'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 6Hogg
- 8Billing
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forPritchardat 53'minutes
- 20Depoitre
Substitutes
- 3Malone
- 13Coleman
- 21Pritchard
- 22Ince
- 23Quaner
- 24Mounie
- 33Hadergjonaj
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 38,910
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Booking
Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone replaces Tommy Smith.
Booking
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Attempt saved. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Andreas Christensen is caught offside.
Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zanka (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Chris Löwe.