Premier League
Chelsea1Huddersfield1

Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield Town

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Laurent Depoitre scores for Huddersfield against Chelsea
Laurent Depoitre is only the second player to score both home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League this season after Watford's Roberto Pereyra

Huddersfield Town ensured Premier League survival after a battling draw at Stamford Bridge damaged Chelsea's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League and left Swansea City on the brink of relegation.

The Terriers did not have a shot on goal in the first half but took a surprise lead in the 50th minute when Laurent Depoitre finished Aaron Mooy's ball over the top.

Chelsea dominated possession but were guilty of some poor finishing.

Antonio Rudiger wasted two glorious chances before Antonio Conte's side finally equalised in fortuitous fashion - Mathias Jorgensen's clearance striking Marcos Alonso in the face before flying into the net.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl produced a wonderful save to push Andreas Christensen's header onto the post as Chelsea searched for a winner, but the Terriers held firm to ensure a second successive season in the Premier League.

Chelsea must now win away at Newcastle on Sunday and hope Liverpool lose at home to Brighton to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, Swansea must overturn a nine-goal difference on the final day of the season if they are to stay up.

They have to win at home to relegated Stoke and hope Southampton lose heavily at home to champions Manchester City.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 1Caballero
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 27Christensen
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 21ZappacostaSubstituted forGiroudat 54'minutes
  • 4FàbregasBooked at 85mins
  • 7Kanté
  • 3Alonso
  • 22Willian
  • 11PedroSubstituted forE Hazardat 59'minutes
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 8Barkley
  • 10E Hazard
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 15Moses
  • 18Giroud
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Eduardo

Huddersfield

  • 1LösslBooked at 88mins
  • 2SmithSubstituted forMaloneat 85'minutes
  • 25Jorgensen
  • 26Schindler
  • 5Kongolo
  • 15LöweSubstituted forHadergjonajat 62'minutes
  • 10Mooy
  • 6Hogg
  • 8Billing
  • 17van La ParraSubstituted forPritchardat 53'minutes
  • 20Depoitre

Substitutes

  • 3Malone
  • 13Coleman
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Ince
  • 23Quaner
  • 24Mounie
  • 33Hadergjonaj
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
38,910

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home22
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Booking

Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone replaces Tommy Smith.

Booking

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

Attempt saved. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).

Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Andreas Christensen is caught offside.

Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zanka (Huddersfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Chris Löwe.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City373142105277897
2Man Utd36245767283977
3Tottenham37228769323774
4Liverpool372012580384272
5Chelsea37217962352770
6Arsenal371861373512260
7Burnley371412113537-254
8Everton371310144355-1249
9Leicester371211145255-347
10Newcastle37118183647-1141
11Crystal Palace371011164355-1241
12Bournemouth371011164360-1741
13Watford37118184463-1941
14Brighton37913153450-1640
15West Ham36911164567-2238
16Huddersfield37910182857-2937
17Southampton37715153755-1836
18Swansea3789202754-2733
19West Brom37613183154-2331
20Stoke37612193367-3430
View full Premier League table

