Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock
Celtic spurned a number of chances as Kilmarnock held the champions to a goal-less draw.
The home side also saw a first-half goal disallowed, with Kristoffer Ajer judged to be offside has he turned in Jozo Simunovic's header.
After the break, Stuart Armstrong's close-range shot was saved and Jack Hendry missed two efforts.
Kilmarnock battled gamely against a much-changed Celtic side in a game that lacked tempo and edge.
This fixture was tagged as meaningless given the relative positions of both sides and the opening half-hour lived up to that billing.
Chances were initially at a premium. In fact, they were non-existent during the opening third.
Celtic made six changes to the starting line-up from their 3-1 win over Hearts at the weekend, but still looked strong with the likes of Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts in their ranks.
Kilmarnock started with top scorer Kris Boyd on the bench and with midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu operating in an advanced position.
They were very well organised and disciplined, restricting Celtic and looking to break when possible.
The home side thought they had made the breakthrough when Simunovic nodded a free kick towards goal. Ajer got a touch and found the net, but was ruled offside. To further Celtic's frustration, the ball may well have found the target without the young Norwegian's intervention.
That moment seemed to wake Brendan Rodgers' side from their slumbers and they looked a touch more purposeful.
Callum McGregor found James Forrest inside the box, but his looping header sailed narrowly over with Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald in complete control.
Armstrong then released Sinclair into the box and he dinked the ball past MacDonald but the angle beat him and his effort bounced wide of the far post.
After the break it was Sinclair again who looked most threatening early on. He danced into the box then squared for Armstrong, but MacDonald was equal to his first-time attempt and cleared with his trailing foot.
Kilmarnock did venture forward where possible, although that subsided as the game wore on. Greg Kiltie almost created an opener when he stole in from the right, but Aaron Tshibola struck wide.
Rodgers introduced Tom Rogic and Kieran Tierney midway through the second half and it seemed to initially make a difference to the team's tempo, but not enough to breach Kilmarnock's determined defending.
Hendry did have one header from a corner cleared from the line then somehow nodded another just past when it looked a certain goal.
Despite dominating possession and territory, Celtic failed to exert sustained pressure on MacDonald in the Kilmarnock goal.
The draw means little in the grand scheme of things, but for Kilmarnock in particular it is another positive outcome in a season that has been littered with them.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 4Hendry
- 5Simunovic
- 35Ajer
- 59MillerSubstituted forTierneyat 67'minutes
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 14ArmstrongSubstituted forRogicat 66'minutes
- 7RobertsSubstituted forHendersonat 82'minutes
- 11Sinclair
Substitutes
- 18Rogic
- 21Ntcham
- 24de Vries
- 52Henderson
- 63Tierney
- 73Johnston
- 88Kouassi
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 16Boyd
- 17Findlay
- 12Taylor
- 24MulumbuSubstituted forWilsonat 90+3'minutes
- 8Dicker
- 27Tshibola
- 25BrophySubstituted forBoydat 77'minutes
- 22Erwin
- 10KiltieSubstituted forBurkeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Greer
- 9Boyd
- 20Wilson
- 26Simpson
- 29Burke
- 31Cameron
- 32Fasan
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Iain Wilson replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Greg Kiltie.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hendry (Celtic).
Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Ewan Henderson replaces Patrick Roberts.
Attempt missed. Jack Hendry (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Boyd.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jack Hendry (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Patrick Roberts (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrick Roberts (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Foul by Jack Hendry (Celtic).
Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Kieran Tierney replaces Calvin Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lee Erwin.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Kiltie.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).