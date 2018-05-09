Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock

Celtic defender Jack Hendry went close with a second-half header against Kilmarnock

Celtic spurned a number of chances as Kilmarnock held the champions to a goal-less draw.

The home side also saw a first-half goal disallowed, with Kristoffer Ajer judged to be offside has he turned in Jozo Simunovic's header.

After the break, Stuart Armstrong's close-range shot was saved and Jack Hendry missed two efforts.

Kilmarnock battled gamely against a much-changed Celtic side in a game that lacked tempo and edge.

This fixture was tagged as meaningless given the relative positions of both sides and the opening half-hour lived up to that billing.

Chances were initially at a premium. In fact, they were non-existent during the opening third.

Celtic made six changes to the starting line-up from their 3-1 win over Hearts at the weekend, but still looked strong with the likes of Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts in their ranks.

Kilmarnock started with top scorer Kris Boyd on the bench and with midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu operating in an advanced position.

They were very well organised and disciplined, restricting Celtic and looking to break when possible.

The home side thought they had made the breakthrough when Simunovic nodded a free kick towards goal. Ajer got a touch and found the net, but was ruled offside. To further Celtic's frustration, the ball may well have found the target without the young Norwegian's intervention.

That moment seemed to wake Brendan Rodgers' side from their slumbers and they looked a touch more purposeful.

Callum McGregor found James Forrest inside the box, but his looping header sailed narrowly over with Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald in complete control.

Armstrong then released Sinclair into the box and he dinked the ball past MacDonald but the angle beat him and his effort bounced wide of the far post.

After the break it was Sinclair again who looked most threatening early on. He danced into the box then squared for Armstrong, but MacDonald was equal to his first-time attempt and cleared with his trailing foot.

Kilmarnock did venture forward where possible, although that subsided as the game wore on. Greg Kiltie almost created an opener when he stole in from the right, but Aaron Tshibola struck wide.

Rodgers introduced Tom Rogic and Kieran Tierney midway through the second half and it seemed to initially make a difference to the team's tempo, but not enough to breach Kilmarnock's determined defending.

Hendry did have one header from a corner cleared from the line then somehow nodded another just past when it looked a certain goal.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Celtic failed to exert sustained pressure on MacDonald in the Kilmarnock goal.

The draw means little in the grand scheme of things, but for Kilmarnock in particular it is another positive outcome in a season that has been littered with them.