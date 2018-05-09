Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Hibernian 1.
Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Hibernian
Hearts beat Hibs to end their Edinburgh rivals' hopes of finishing second in a fiery affair at Tynecastle.
Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson was caught in possession by Kyle Lafferty, who nipped in from behind to stab Hearts in front.
Florian Kamberi equalised with a penalty after Joaquim Adao caught Lewis Stevenson with a trailing leg.
But Hearts re-took the lead when Steven Naismith's header steered Harry Cochrane's free-kick into the net.
The result means Hibs can no longer finish second, with Neil Lennon's men four points behind Aberdeen.
Their chances of finishing third rely on them overturning a 10-goal deficit in the league table when they face Rangers at Easter Road on Sunday.
In terms of form, in terms of incentive and looking at the head to head stats between the two sides, everything pointed towards a Hibs win ahead of this game.
In their quest for second place, Neil Lennon's side had everything to play for. Pride and revenge were the key motives for the home side.
As Tynecastle crackled under the lights, the match started the way these fixtures usually do - 100mph with two sets of players fully committed to every challenge. Lafferty flew into Stevenson to claim the first yellow card. A few more would be flashed in the fierce and compelling battle that was to follow.
The home fans were on their feet screaming for a penalty when Efe Ambrose looked to have brought down Naismith in the box, but less than a minute later they were screaming in delight when their side took the lead.
Lafferty took advantage of Stevenson's dithering on the ball, danced in on goal, showing great close control and just prodded the ball low past Ofir Marciano.
With tails well and truly up, the home side swarmed forward and Harry Cochrane showed great strength and tenacity to power through on goal, but his effort was well held by Marciano. Moments later at the other end, Brandon Barker's curling effort was parried away by Jon McLaughlin. Evidence that football was breaking out amidst the battle.
Hearts were bossing the midfield and Cochrane again came close after neat play inside the box. Hibs, at times, looked to be on the ropes as the men in maroon continued to overpower them.
Lennon switched his shape at the interval and after two minutes his side were level.
Adao left a lazy leg out as Stevenson pushed into the box and tumbled onto in the box. Kamberi looked the coolest man on the pitch as he sent McLaughlin the wrong way.
But as the rain fell and the visitors looked to be turning the tide, Hearts responded. Cochrane whipped in a delightful free-kick from the right and Naismith flicked a header beyond Marciano.
The game started to slide away from Hibs as moves that initially looked promising continued to flicker out and come to nothing - much to the fury of an ever frustrated Lennon.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Smith
- 5Hughes
- 6Berra
- 24Mitchell
- 14Naismith
- 66Adao
- 47CochraneSubstituted forCallachanat 84'minutes
- 7AmankwaaSubstituted forCowieat 69'minutes
- 9LaffertyBooked at 17mins
- 11MilinkovicSubstituted forMcDonaldat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Hamilton
- 15Cowie
- 20Callachan
- 33Moore
- 43Henderson
- 46McDonald
- 48Hamilton
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregorBooked at 79mins
- 4HanlonSubstituted forMaclarenat 68'minutes
- 17BoyleSubstituted forMcGeouchat 41'minutes
- 23AllanSubstituted forSlivkaat 78'minutes
- 3WhittakerBooked at 53mins
- 7McGinn
- 16Stevenson
- 20Barker
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 10McGeouch
- 11Swanson
- 19Maclaren
- 31Bell
- 32Shaw
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 19,324
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Hibernian 1.
Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Joaquim Adao.
Ross Callachan (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald replaces Manuel Milinkovic.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ross Callachan replaces Harry Cochrane.
Delay in match Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) because of an injury.
Foul by Joaquim Adao (Heart of Midlothian).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manuel Milinkovic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Vykintas Slivka replaces Scott Allan.
Foul by Manuel Milinkovic (Heart of Midlothian).
Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Don Cowie replaces Danny Amankwaa.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jamie Maclaren replaces Paul Hanlon.
Manuel Milinkovic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Foul by Danny Amankwaa (Heart of Midlothian).
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Allan.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Hibernian 1. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Cochrane.
Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.