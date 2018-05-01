Roberto Mancini: Former Manchester City boss in talks to become Italy manager

From the section

Roberto Mancini spent four seasons at Manchester City before he was sacked

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is in talks to become the new Italy manager.

The 53-year-old former Italy forward is currently at Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

He would succeed Giampiero Ventura, who was sacked in November after Italy failed to reach the World Cup, with Under-21 boss Luigi di Biagio put in temporary charge.

Mancini led City to their first Premier League title in 2012.

In a 17-year managerial career he has also had spells at Fiorentina, Galatasaray and Inter Milan.