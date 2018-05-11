BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Gheorghe Hagi's famous strike from USA 94

World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994

With 34 days left until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport remembers Gheorghe Hagi's famous strike for Romania in their 3-1 win over Colombia at USA 94.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mounrinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Video

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Video

Huddersfield survival unbelievable achievement - Wagner

Video

'Unlucky' Chelsea didn't take chances - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired