BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Gheorghe Hagi's famous strike from USA 94
World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994
- From the section World Cup
With 34 days left until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport remembers Gheorghe Hagi's famous strike for Romania in their 3-1 win over Colombia at USA 94.
Available to UK users only.
