BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Frank Lampard's ghost goal against Germany - 2010

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

With 35 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC sport remembers Frank Lampard's disallowed goal for England against Germany in the 2010 World Cup during the latter's 4-1 mauling of the Three Lions.

Available to UK users only.

More great World Cup moments

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldo wins 2002 final for Brazil

Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

World Cup countdown: Joe Cole's stunning volley - 2006

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

World Cup countdown: Messi's last-minute stunner - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Poll's yellow-card nightmare

Video

World Cup countdown: Gemmill's glorious goal - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

World Cup countdown: Tshabalala's stunner

Video

World Cup countdown: England's penalty despair - 1990

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Beckham's Colombia free-kick - 1998

Video

World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired