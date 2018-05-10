BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Frank Lampard's ghost goal against Germany - 2010
World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010
- From the section World Cup
With 35 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC sport remembers Frank Lampard's disallowed goal for England against Germany in the 2010 World Cup during the latter's 4-1 mauling of the Three Lions.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired