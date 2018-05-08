BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Mexico's Miguel Herrera steals the show - 2014
World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport remembers Mexico's passionate manager Miguel Herrera, who stole the show during their 3-1 win over Croatia at the 2014 World Cup, with 37 days to go until Russia 2018.
