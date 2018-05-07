BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Diego Maradona's great goal against Belgium - 1986
World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport remembers Diego Maradona's superb second goal against Belgium in the Mexico '86 semi-finals, as we reach 38 days to go until the 2018 World Cup.
