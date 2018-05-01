Jese Rodriguez leaves Stoke after being granted compassionate leave

Jese Rodriguez
Jese Rodriguez made eight starts and five substitute appearances for Stoke

Stoke have confirmed forward Jese Rodriguez has taken unpaid compassionate leave for the remainder of his contract.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has encountered several disciplinary problems during his season-long loan spell from Paris St-Germain.

He left the bench early during Stoke's win over Swansea in December and failed to report to training last month.

Rodriguez has not featured for the first team since March.

Boss Paul Lambert said last week that he had no intention of recalling the former Real Madrid player, or Saido Berahino who has been training with the under-23 squad.

Rodriguez scored one goal in 13 appearances during his loan spell with the Potters.

