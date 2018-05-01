Marc Albrighton: FA charge Leicester winger for 'behaviour' after sending-off

Marc Albrighton was sent off for just the second time in his career - and the first since playing for Aston Villa in October 2010

Leicester's Marc Albrighton has been charged by the Football Association for his "behaviour" towards referee Mike Dean in the game with Crystal Palace.

The winger was shown a straight red card 56 minutes into Saturday's 5-0 defeat for pulling down Wilfried Zaha, before reacting angrily towards Dean.

Leicester boss Claude Puel said that Albrighton's sending-off was "harsh".

Albrighton, 28, who faced a one-game ban for the professional foul, has until 18:00 BST on Thursday to respond.

In a statement the FA said the charge "relates to his behaviour towards the referee after his sending-off".