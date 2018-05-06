BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Joe Cole's stunning volley for England - 2006
World Cup countdown: Joe Cole's stunning volley - 2006
- From the section World Cup
Watch Joe Cole's sumptuous volley for England against Sweden at the 2006 World Cup, as we reach 39 days to go until the 2018 tournament in Russia.
Available to UK users only.
Great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired