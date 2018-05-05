BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Roger Milla's famous dance celebration
World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport marks 40 days to go until the 2018 World Cup by looking back on Roger Milla's famous dance, as he celebrated scoring for Cameroon against Colombia at Italia 90.
Available to UK users only.
Great World Cup moments
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired