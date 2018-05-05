BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Roger Milla's famous dance celebration

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

BBC Sport marks 40 days to go until the 2018 World Cup by looking back on Roger Milla's famous dance, as he celebrated scoring for Cameroon against Colombia at Italia 90.

Available to UK users only.

Great World Cup moments

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

World Cup moments: Glory for Gotze

Video

World Cup moments: Germany destroy Brazil

Video

World Cup moments: Commentator goes wild for Rodriguez

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez bites Chiellini

Video

Klose's record 16 World Cup goals

Video

World Cup moments: Van Persie's spectacular header

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

World Cup moments: 'Karate kick'

Video

World Cup moments: Dutch wonder strike

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez handball

Video

World Cup moments: Zidane's headbutt

Video

World Cup moments: Italy stun Germany

Video

World Cup moments: Poll's blunder

Video

World Cup moments: Magic from Maxi

Video

World Cup moments: Joe Cole's volley

Video

World Cup moments: The 24-pass goal

Video

World Cup moments: Battle of Nuremberg

Video

World Cup moments: Fastest ever goal

Video

World Cup moments: Rivaldo's 'injury'

Video

World Cup moments: Cheeky Ronaldinho

Video

World Cup moments: Senegal surprise

Video

World Cup moments: Bergkamp stunner

Video

World Cup moments: Beckham sent off

Video

World Cup moments: Owen's wonder goal

Video

World Cup moments: Baggio's penalty miss

Video

World Cup moments: Bebeto's baby celebration

Video

World Cup moments: Brilliant Bulgaria

Video

World Cup moments: Houghton fells Italy

Video

World Cup moments: Crazy Maradona

Video

World Cup moments: Saudi Arabia joy

Video

World Cup moments: England despair

Video

World Cup moments: Gazza's tears at Italia '90

Video

World Cup moments: Platt's sublime volley

Video

World Cup moments: Brilliant Baggio

Video

World Cup moments: Milla's memorable wiggle

Video

World Cup moments: Rijkaard spits at Voeller

Video

World Cup moments: Cameroon stun Argentina

Video

World Cup moments: Maradona magic

Video

World Cup moments: 'Pure football genius'

Video

World Cup moments: The 'Hand of God'

Video

World Cup moments: Negrete's volley

Video

World Cup moments: Lineker's hat-trick

Video

World Cup moments: Josimar's cracker

Video

World Cup moments: Tardelli's scream

Video

World Cup moments: Battiston knocked out

Video

World Cup moments: Rossi's hat-trick

Video

World Cup moments: Armstrong silences Spain

Video

World Cup moments: Kuwait uproar

Video

World Cup moments: Narey stuns Brazil

Video

World Cup moments: Incredible Nelinho

Video

World Cup moments: Glory for Gemmill

Video

World Cup moments: East beats West

Video

World Cup moments: Zaire free-kick farce

Video

World Cup moments: Cruyff's turn

Video

World Cup moments: Beautiful Brazil

Video

World Cup moments: Pele's cheeky lob

Video

World Cup moments: Banks's wonder save

Video

World Cup moments: Pele's dummy

Video

World Cup moments: Moore's tackle

Video

World Cup moments: 'They think it's all over...'

Video

World Cup moments: Hurst hits the bar

Video

World Cup moments: Brilliant Eusebio

Video

World Cup moments: Charlton screamer

Video

World Cup moments: N Korea upset Italy

Video

World Cup moments: Battle of Santiago

Video

World Cup moments: Garrincha curler

Video

World Cup moments: Magnificent Pele

Video

World Cup moments: 'Miracle of Bern'

Video

World Cup moments: 'The Maracana Blow'

Video

World Cup moments: USA shock England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired