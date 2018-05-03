BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Graham Poll's three-card blunder
World Cup countdown: Poll's yellow-card nightmare
With 42 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport looks back on Graham Poll's calamitous refereeing of the Croatia v Australia game at the 2006 World Cup, in which the English official awarded three yellow cards to one player before sending him off.
