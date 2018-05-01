BBC Sport - Premiership round-up: Easter Road and Celtic Park goal-fests

Goal-den moments from Pittodrie to Celtic Park

From Easter Road and Celtic Park goal-fests to heated Hamilton high jinks, a sting in Thistle's tale and arresting moments on way to a title win.

A quick round-up of the weekend highlights in the Scottish Premiership.

