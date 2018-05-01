BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp 'loves the gesture' as Roma wear 'Forza Sean' shirts for Liverpool fan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he "loves the gesture" as Roma players train in 'Forza Sean' shirts for Reds fan Sean Cox who was seriously injured in violence before the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield.

READ MORE: Roma regret as Liverpool's Salah shines

