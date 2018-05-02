Sam Ricketts: Ex-Wales defender becomes new Wrexham manager

Wrexham director Spencer Harris (left) with new manager Sam Ricketts

Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts has been appointed new manager at National League side Wrexham.

The 36-year-old, who won 52 caps between 2005 and 2014, leaves his role in the youth set-up at Wolves to sign a three-year deal.

He succeeds Dean Keates, who left to take over at Walsall on 16 March.

"We believe we have chosen the outstanding candidate to take the club forward," Wrexham director Spencer Harris said.

"Sam is a man with an excellent pedigree in football and we believe he has the knowledge, drive and determination to bring success to the club."

Ricketts also played for Swansea City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Coventry City before retiring in 2016.

Andy Davies and Carl Darlington have been in charge since Keates left.

Wrexham finished 10th - four points outside the play-off positions - after claiming only seven points from a possible 27 following Keates' exit.

Harris added: "We are sure Sam will receive the usual tremendous backing from our fantastic supporters and we now look forward with real enthusiasm to the new season."