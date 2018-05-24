Champions League final quiz: Can you name Liverpool's 04-05 winners?

How well do you remember the 'Miracle of Istanbul'?

Trailing AC Milan 3-0 at half-time in the 2004-05 Champions League final, Liverpool recovered to take the game to extra time and then beat the Italian giants on penalties.

But who started for Rafael Benitez's Reds at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium?

You have three minutes to see how many you can name. And there were a few surprise starters...