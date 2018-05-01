Rangers: Graeme Murty stands down as manager

Graeme Murty attended Rangers U-17's 3-0 win over Celtic in Monday's Glasgow Cup final

Graeme Murty has stood down as Rangers manager following Sunday's 5-0 hammering by Scottish champions Celtic.

In December, the 43-year-old had been given the job until the end of the season after a spell in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha's sacking.

But Rangers are in talks about appointing Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard for next season.

And Murty will not be in charge for the Scottish Premiership game at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Rangers lie third in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind Aberdeen and level on points with Hibernian, with three games remaining.

Former Reading and Scotland full-back Murty was first promoted from his role as development squad manager to interim first-team boss when Mark Warburton left the club in February 2017 before joining Nottingham Forest.

Having reverted to his previous role, he stood in for a second time when Caixinha exited in October.

When Aberdeen's Derek McInnes rejected an offer to be Rangers manager, Murty was told he would remain in charge until the end of the season.

However, ahead of this month's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, chairman Dave King released a statement saying the club were looking to make "the best appointment they can make" for next season.

Rangers were crushed on Sunday as city rivals Celtic secured another league title

It was widely interpreted as a suggestion that Murty would not be in charge for the next campaign.

Rangers went on to suffer a 4-0 defeat at Hampden at the hands of their Glasgow rivals and, ahead of Sunday's final league derby of the season, it emerged that the Ibrox club were in talks with former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard.

Murty said in a pre-match interview that the speculation had affected him personally and his team went on to lose even more heavily at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers' side secured a seventh consecutive league title.

Rodgers subsequently expressed sympathy for his counterpart, saying Murty had been "thrown to the garbage" and been treated with disrespect.

Murty and his players were not made available for interview after Sunday's game, despite a requirement from the Scottish Professional Football League, and no statement has been made by anyone at the club since.

After hosting Kilmarnock on Saturday, Rangers travel to face their two rivals for the runners-up spot - Aberdeen then Hibs.