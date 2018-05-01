Brighton ask police to look into 'monkey chants' at Burnley

Gaetan Bong (centre) joined Brighton in June 2015 from Wigan

Brighton have asked police to investigate whether there were monkey chants aimed at players during their game at Burnley last Saturday.

Clarets fans booed Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during the 0-0 draw.

Bong accused West Brom's Burnley-born striker Jay Rodriguez of racially abusing him in a match in January, a charge subsequently found "not proven".

Brighton boss Chris Hughton called the booing "shameful", while the Football Association said it was "unacceptable".

The Seagulls have asked Sussex police to speak to their Lancashire counterparts over claims there were monkey chants during the match.

Burnley said they are aware of the police involvement in the issue.

What is the background?

Bong made the Rodriguez claim after clashing with him during West Brom's 2-0 home win over Brighton on 13 January.

Rodriguez, who has one England cap, appeared to pinch his nose and say something after the players clashed, and Bong spoke to the referee.

Rodriguez was charged by the FA, which delivered its verdict of "not proven" earlier this month.

The former Burnley and Southampton striker subsequently told BBC WM that "the truth always comes out".

Bong said his conscience is clear and that he would "never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional".