Arsenal: Rob Holding signs new long-term contract at Premier League club
Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new "long-term" contract.
Holding, 22, joined Arsenal in July 2016 from Bolton Wanderers for a fee believed to be £2m and has since made 42 appearances for the Gunners.
The centre-back has played 22 times for Arsenal this season and was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship last year.
The club has not specified the length of Holding's new deal.