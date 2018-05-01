Arsenal: Rob Holding signs new long-term contract at Premier League club

Holding's most recent Arsenal appearance was against Newcastle at St James' Park last month

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new "long-term" contract.

Holding, 22, joined Arsenal in July 2016 from Bolton Wanderers for a fee believed to be £2m and has since made 42 appearances for the Gunners.

The centre-back has played 22 times for Arsenal this season and was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship last year.

The club has not specified the length of Holding's new deal.