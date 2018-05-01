Arsenal: Rob Holding signs new long-term contract at Premier League club

Rob Holding
Holding's most recent Arsenal appearance was against Newcastle at St James' Park last month

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new "long-term" contract.

Holding, 22, joined Arsenal in July 2016 from Bolton Wanderers for a fee believed to be £2m and has since made 42 appearances for the Gunners.

The centre-back has played 22 times for Arsenal this season and was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship last year.

The club has not specified the length of Holding's new deal.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired