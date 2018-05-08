Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women

Bethany England is on loan at Liverpool from Chelsea this season

Manchester City missed the chance to move clear at the top of Women's Super League One with defeat at Liverpool.

Forward Bethany England, on loan from City's title rivals Chelsea, headed Alex Greenwood's cross into the bottom corner for the only goal of the game.

The visitors themselves threatened from set-pieces but failed to register a shot on target despite 62% possession.

Captain Steph Houghton saw an effort blocked and curled a late free-kick over but Liverpool held on comfortably.

The loss means Manchester City stay top on goal difference but second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, can win the title if they pick up maximum points from their final four matches.

Liverpool, meanwhile, move up to fifth and are just four points behind leaders City, having played one game more.

Unbeaten Chelsea will move into first place if they avoid defeat at home to sixth-placed Birmingham on Wednesday.