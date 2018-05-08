Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies1Man City Women0

Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women

Liverpool's Bethany England runs for the ball
Bethany England is on loan at Liverpool from Chelsea this season

Manchester City missed the chance to move clear at the top of Women's Super League One with defeat at Liverpool.

Forward Bethany England, on loan from City's title rivals Chelsea, headed Alex Greenwood's cross into the bottom corner for the only goal of the game.

The visitors themselves threatened from set-pieces but failed to register a shot on target despite 62% possession.

Captain Steph Houghton saw an effort blocked and curled a late free-kick over but Liverpool held on comfortably.

The loss means Manchester City stay top on goal difference but second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, can win the title if they pick up maximum points from their final four matches.

Liverpool, meanwhile, move up to fifth and are just four points behind leaders City, having played one game more.

Unbeaten Chelsea will move into first place if they avoid defeat at home to sixth-placed Birmingham on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 3Harris
  • 5Bonner
  • 6Ingle
  • 7LonghurstSubstituted forRodgersat 82'minutes
  • 8Coombs
  • 10Weir
  • 11England
  • 17CharlesSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutes
  • 22Greenwood
  • 44Murray

Substitutes

  • 18Johnson
  • 19Rodgers
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Flaherty

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 11ChristiansenSubstituted forEmslieat 53'minutes
  • 17Parris
  • 10NadimSubstituted forRossat 63'minutes
  • 12Stanway

Substitutes

  • 2Jans
  • 4Middag
  • 15Spetsmark
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 22Emslie
  • 26Roebuck
Attendance:
653

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool LadiesAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies).

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Amy Rodgers replaces Kate Longhurst.

Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Caroline Weir.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kate Longhurst.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ali Johnson replaces Niamh Charles because of an injury.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jane Ross replaces Nadia Nadim.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Claire Emslie replaces Isobel Christiansen.

Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies).

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Satara Murray.

Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women15102342152732
2Chelsea Ladies149503592632
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1584328161228
5Liverpool Ladies169162821728
6B'ham City Ladies1582525151026
7Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
8Bristol City Women1541101039-2913
9Everton Ladies1532101623-711
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
View full Women's Super League 1 table

