Aberdeen v Rangers

Rangers have won all three previous meetings with Aberdeen this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it would be "a bit more embarrassing" for Rangers if they do not finish second in this season's Premiership.

Second-placed Aberdeen are a point ahead of Rangers before Tuesday's meeting of the two sides at Pittodrie.

The Dons welcome back Kenny McLean from suspension and Chidiebere Nwakali is fit again but Gary Mackay-Steven misses out and Niall McGinn is a doubt.

Rangers are hoping Jason Cummings has shaken off a bug.

Caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl is also waiting on Josh Windass, who was missing at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, along with Declan John and Ryan Jack, remains out injured, while skipper Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are still unavailable due to a club suspension.

Dons manager Derek McInnes confirmed that Anthony O'Connor is likely to move on under freedom of contract at the end of the season.

Rangers are two points in front of Hibernian, who host the Ibrox side on Sunday, while Aberdeen finish their campaign away to Celtic.

"I think that [Rangers will] be, you know, with what they spend and all the rest of it, it'll be a bit more embarrassing for them not to finish second, but for us and Hibs, and certainly for our own sake, there will be huge disappointment if we don't finish second," said McInnes.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen have lost five of their past six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers and each of the previous three.

Rangers have won five of their past six trips to Aberdeen in the top flight, scoring twice as many goals as the Dons during this period.

Aberdeen have kept three consecutive clean sheets, last going on a longer run in April 2017 (run of four).

Rangers have conceded seven goals in their past two away games, conceding five against Celtic and two against Motherwell, having won four on the bounce on the road prior to this run, conceding just five goals.

PRE MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "There's no room for error with two games to go.

"I'm just delighted we have the chance to play Rangers again and hopefully we can get the win. Winning the game is a huge step forward in what we want to do this season.

"If we can secure European football with a win, that's brilliant as well.

"Normally, we've done that now but the league is that bit more competitive this year.

"I'm confident we can get the job done."

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans: "We've got two massive games left we need to win to make sure we get into the Europa League.

"Listen, second place for this club isn't really good enough. But the situation we're in at the minute means it's important we try and get it.

"It's important we try to get into Europe and give ourselves a platform for next season.

"Aberdeen have got good players and are a good side - but so are we. Obviously events over the last week or so have been difficult but on Saturday we stuck in and got the win against Kilmarnock.

"Hopefully that will give us a bit of confidence going up to Pittodrie."