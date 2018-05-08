Ross County 0-1 Dundee

On-loan striker Simon Murray scored the only goal in Dingwall

Ross County remain two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, and face at least a play-off to stay up, after home defeat by Dundee.

County must leapfrog second-bottom Partick Thistle in the final round of fixtures to avoid automatic relegation and tackle Dundee United or Livingston in a two-legged play-off.

The Staggies travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, while Thistle tackle Dundee.

The Dees' Dingwall victory guaranteed their top-flight status.

Simon Murray scored the only goal, the on-loan Hibernian striker nodding home Randy Wolters' bouncing cross six minutes into the second half.

The hosts, perhaps recognising the severity of their situation, made a storming start, with Billy Mckay having goal disallowed for offside in just the second minute.

In fact, the vast majority of the first 20 minutes' play took place in the Dundee half, and the Staggies squandered a big opportunity to settle any nerves with an early goal.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's corner found Liam Fontaine at the back post, but the former Hibs defender carelessly volleyed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Neil McCann's side survived County's frantic start and gradually began exerting pressure themselves, with Scott Fox finally forced into a save from Wolters after 23 fiercely-contested minutes.

The longer the half went, the more nervous the home defence looked and in the 35th minute Dundee left-back Kevin Holt broke forward to flash a shot just wide.

Davis Keillor-Dunn squandered a good chance for Ross County

The second quarter was a complete reversal of the first as the Highlanders struggled to play out of their own half. Dees skipper Paul McGowan pulled the strings in midfield, leaving the Staggies relieved to get to the break all-square.

Home co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson were forced to replace injured goalkeeper Fox at the interval with Aaron McCarey taking over. The Irishman looked as unsure of himself as the men immediately in front of him.

Keillor-Dunn could have eased County's stresses had the 20-year-old not passed up a golden chance to edge his side in front just seconds in to the new half, guiding his close-range volley from Jason Naismith's cross wide.

Instead, the breakthrough came at the other end when Fontaine was indecisive, and needlessly conceded a corner that led directly to his former Hibs team-mate Murray finding the net.

Simon Murray, far right, watches his header float beyond Aaron McCarey and into the Ross County net

Wolters took the set-piece short to Spence, then whipped the return pass to the back post where the striker was unmarked and looped his header home. It was the 26-year-old's ninth league goal of the season, but only his third since joining Dundee in January.

County remained tentative and profligate in front of goal, Alex Schalk failing to trouble Parish, and replacement David Ngog lashing wide from six yards after stumbling through a couple of Dundee challenges.

McGowan almost doubled Dundee's lead with a wicked curling effort from the right angle of the penalty box, the ball striking McCarey's right-hand post.

Michael Garydne went down in the visitors' area under the challenge of Faissal El Bakhtaoui late on, but referee Andrew Dallas showed the midfielder a yellow card for diving - a decision that incensed Kettlwell, who claimed the Dees substitute brought his player to ground.

The Highlanders are left hoping that McCann's team make life as tough for Thistle on Saturday as they did for County, while trying to clinch a dramatic reprieve from automatic relegation in Perth.