BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Watford: Javi Gracia says Hornets need to take their chances
Watford need to take chances - Gracia
Javi Gracia says his Watford side - beaten 2-0 at Tottenham - must start taking their chances to end a run of seven Premier League games without a win.
