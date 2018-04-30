BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Watford: Mauricio Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs
Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs
- From the section Tottenham
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says it was "massive" for his team to get three points as they ended a sequence of three games without a win in all competitions by beating Watford 2-0 at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Watford
Premier League manager reaction
