BBC Sport - Wembley: Shahid Khan says 'if you love English football, you want this to go ahead'
If you love English football, Wembley deal must go ahead - Khan
- From the section Football
Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan says those who love English football will want his proposed £1bn purchase of Wembley Stadium to go through.
Khan says Wembley is not a moneymaker for the Football Association and that this deal will provide the revenue needed to improve grassroots football in England.
READ MORE: People need to 'get past the emotion' over sale says Shahid Khan
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired