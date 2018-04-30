BBC Sport - Wembley: Shahid Khan says 'if you love English football, you want this to go ahead'

If you love English football, Wembley deal must go ahead - Khan

Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan says those who love English football will want his proposed £1bn purchase of Wembley Stadium to go through.

Khan says Wembley is not a moneymaker for the Football Association and that this deal will provide the revenue needed to improve grassroots football in England.

