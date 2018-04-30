Swansea City: Fans should be 'really worried' - Jenas

Swansea's Andre Ayew has yet to score since he rejoined the club from West Ham in January

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he would be "really worried" of relegation if he was a Swansea fan.

Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea are just one point above 18th-place Southampton with just three games remaining.

The Welsh side still have to play Southampton and Stoke, who also sit in the relegation zone, at the Liberty Stadium, as well as Bournemouth away.

"I've started to really worry about them because they're not scoring goals again," said the 35-year-old.

"[Tammy] Abraham has been in and out and [Wilfried] Bony is no where to be see, where are the goals coming from?

"It wasn't until the second half against Chelsea that I thought there is some fight and maybe a formula, but I would be really worried if I was a Swansea fan."

Only Huddersfield Town have scored as few goals in the Premier League - 27 - this season as Swansea who have found the net just twice since their 4-1 win over West Ham on 3 March, against West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Jenas added that he believes Southampton will have the better of Swansea when the two sides meet on 5 May.

"Looking at what Southampton are doing now that game is pivotal," said the former Tottenham midfielder.

"People will say they [Swansea] are at home but it could come down to that [game] and personally I think Southampton will get what they need out of it."