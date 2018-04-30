FA Youth Cup: Chelsea beat Arsenal to secure fifth straight title

Callum Hudson-Odoi's second goal at the Emirates Stadium was Chelsea's fourth of the night

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice as Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup final second leg to win 7-1 on aggregate and secure the trophy for a fifth consecutive year.

Chelsea had come from behind to win 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Friday before completing the rout at the Emirates Stadium.

Billy Gilmour opened the scoring after just 10 minutes.

Hudson-Odoi and Tino Anjorin confirmed the win in the second half.

Chelsea haven't lost a game over two legs in the competition since losing to Norwich in the final in 2013.

They are the first team since Manchester United in the 1950s to win five consecutive FA Youth Cup crowns.

After their win, Chelsea's players displayed scarves that paid tribute to the club's former and assistant manager Ray Wilkins, who died in April.