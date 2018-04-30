Islam Slimani: Newcastle forward charged with violent conduct

Islam Slimani has made one start and three substitute appearances during his loan at Newcastle

Newcastle forward Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct after an off-the-ball incident during Saturday's 1-0 defeat by West Brom.

Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester, appeared to kick out at Baggies defender Craig Dawson in the 80th minute at St James' Park.

It was not seen by referee David Coote but was caught on video.

The Algeria international has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond to the Football Association's charge.

Meanwhile, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will face no action over his clash with Stoke's Bruno Martins Indi at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer, appeared to move his hand towards the defender's face during the 0-0 draw.

The incident was reviewed by an FA panel of three former referees but they decided it was not worthy of a red card.