BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard scores England's opener at 2010 World Cup against USA

Gerrard scores England's opener at 2010 World Cup

Watch Steven Gerrard give England the perfect start to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a goal against USA after only four minutes.

Available to UK users only.

