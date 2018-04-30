BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard scores England's opener at 2010 World Cup against USA
Gerrard scores England's opener at 2010 World Cup
- From the section Football
Watch Steven Gerrard give England the perfect start to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a goal against USA after only four minutes.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired