World Cup: How many of England's Brazil 2014 squad can you name?

Former England boss Roy Hodgson

For England, it was a tournament to forget.

Knocked out in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup for the first time since 1958, the Three Lions will be hoping for a much better showing in Russia.

Gareth Southgate names his squad for this summer's tournament on Wednesday, but can you remember the 23 players Roy Hodgson took to Brazil four years ago? You have three minutes...

Can you name the England squad for the 2014 World Cup in under three minutes?

Score: 0 / 23
03:00
You scored 0/23

Copy and share link

Shirt number Answers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired