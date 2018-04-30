Tottenham 2-0 Watford

Tottenham moved closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League with a routine win over Watford at Wembley.

Spurs pounced on an error by Hornets keeper Orestis Karnezis as Christian Eriksen set up Dele Alli to score.

Harry Kane doubled Spurs' lead early in the second half from Kieran Trippier's pull-back and Jan Vertonghen later headed against the post.

Tottenham remain in fourth in the Premier League, five points clear of Chelsea with three matches to play.

