Ipswich Town: Kevin Bru to leave club after four seasons

Kevin Bru initially joined Ipswich on a 12-month contract in July 2014

Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru is to leave the club after four seasons.

The 29-year-old Mauritius international joined Town on a free transfer in July 2014 after leaving Levski Sofia.

He helped the club reach the Championship play-offs during his first season at Portman Road and has scored four goals in 103 appearances.

But, he fell out of favour with former manager Mick McCarthy this season, making just 10 appearances in all competitions.