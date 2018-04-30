BBC Sport - Eredivisie: Player 'books' referee for diving during Vitesse Arnhem v FC Twente

Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving

Vitesse Arnhem winger Navarone Foor cheekily shows a yellow card to the referee for 'diving' during his side's 5-0 win over FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Available to UK users only.

