BBC Sport - Eredivisie: Player 'books' referee for diving during Vitesse Arnhem v FC Twente
Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving
- From the section Football
Vitesse Arnhem winger Navarone Foor cheekily shows a yellow card to the referee for 'diving' during his side's 5-0 win over FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie.
