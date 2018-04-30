Kevin Davies: Southport sack manager after six months in charge

Kevin Davies (left) was appointed in October 2017 - his first job in management

Southport manager Kevin Davies has been sacked six months after taking charge at the non-league club.

They finished 15th in National League North under the ex-Bolton striker in his first managerial job.

But Southport director Phil Hodgkinson said in a statement the club required "an experienced head to take us up the leagues."

Southport hope to reach the Football League within five years but have now had 11 managers in the past five years.

The club hopes to announce a replacement in 14 days.

Former England international Davies, 41, is believed to be disappointed, having overhauled the playing staff and infrastructure after the club were relegated in 2016-17.

Hodgkinson added: "Kevin joined the club at a very difficult time, inheriting a disjointed squad on a run of heavy defeats, and a dressing room which was far from together.

"As custodians of the football club, we sometimes have to make tough decisions. We feel that to achieve our ambitions for the club, we require somebody with extensive experience of both the level and also winning leagues."

After he took over in October, Davies' team failed to win any of his first 12 games in charge but won eight of 12 matches from the turn of the year, which had them challenging for the play-offs.

However, they then lost six of their last seven league games.