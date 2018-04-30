Reading: Paul Clement slams 'embarrassing' home defeat by Ipswich

Paul Clement has seen Reading take just seven points from a possible 21 since taking charge

Reading manager Paul Clement labelled his side's 4-0 home defeat by Ipswich as "shameful and embarrassing".

The defeat leaves the Royals still requiring a point on the final day of the Championship season at promotion-chasing Cardiff to secure survival.

Reading conceded four goals in the last 20 minutes as they lost for a second successive league game.

"I have to make a big apology to the supporters who've seen that," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

Reading are two points above the relegation zone in 19th going into the last game, but would be relegated if they lose at Cardiff and Bolton and Burton both win and Birmingham City avoid defeat.

"I don't think as a manager, I've had to stand in front of the media and try and explain a performance as poor as that," Clement said.

"It's quite clear that it's shameful and embarrassing.

"The nature of the first, second and third goals is very, very difficult to explain. It's not even schoolboy level defending, it's just lack of professionalism to do the job they were required.

"To lose in that manner puts a big question mark over the mentality and professionalism of this team."

Clement has won just two of the seven matches he has been in charge for since succeeding Jaap Stam as manager in late March.

"We've failed again to take our opportunity to deliver a performance and get the result we need to make sure we're playing at this level," he added.

"We're now in a position that we wanted to avoid, which is having to go to Cardiff and get a result. If we don't, it's in the lap of the gods."