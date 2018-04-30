Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Liverpool, PSG, Dundee, Aberdeen, QPR, Hamburg, Fleetwood

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard, the 37-year-old former Liverpool and England captain presently a youth coach at Anfield, will be named Rangers manager by the end of this week. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty admitted prior to kick-off at Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Celtic that speculation about Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard being appointed the club's new boss had affected him personally. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers refused to allow manager Graeme Murty, or any of his players, to address the media after Sunday's 5-0 thumping by Celtic, despite Scottish Professional Football League rules stating that a representative from a club must speak after matches. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Celtic have a "very, very good" chance of keeping on-loan Paris St-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard, who scored twice in Sunday's 5-0 title-winning win over Rangers, on a permanent deal at the end of the season despite it being likely to take a club record fee to secure the 20-year-old. (Evening Times)

Steven Gerrard has been in talks with Rangers about being their new manager

Odsonne Edouard, the on-loan 20-year-old French striker who scored two goals for Celtic in the 5-0 win over Rangers that secured a seventh consecutive league title, says he would like to remain with the Scottish champions but that the decision is down to parent club Paris St-Germain. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that the title-clinching 5-0 win over Rangers eclipsed his team's historic undefeated Scottish Premiership triumph last season. (The National)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side should have equalled their record Old Firm win - 7-1 in the 1957 League Cup final - after they clinched their seventh successive Scottish title with a 5-0 thrashing of Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Scotland winger James Forrest netted his first goal against Rangers in Celtic's record league win over their city rivals on Sunday and described it as the best moment of his career. (Evening Times)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored twice against Rangers on Sunday

Dundee manager Neil McCann admitted he feared for Genseric Kusunga as the "absolutely sparkled" centre-half struggled to breathe during Saturday's defeat by Motherwell after the 30-year-old, who had scored his side's opening goal, received about 10 minutes of medical attention after crumpling to the ground just before the second half. (The Courier)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Sam Cosgrove will have a big role for the club after the 20-year-old, a January signing from Carlisle United, made his first start for the Dons and set up the opening goal in Friday's win over Hearts. (Press and Journal)

David Bates' hopes of playing in the German top flight next season have been boosted after Hamburg, who the central defender will join from Rangers this summer, beat Werder Bremen 3-1 to improve their chances of avoiding relegation. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Scotland striker Jamie Mackie is to be released by Queens Park Rangers at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

New Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton is to name fellow former Rangers player Clint Hill as his deputy. (Daily Record, print edition)