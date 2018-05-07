Match ends, Dundee United 2, Livingston 3.
Dundee United 2-3 Livingston
-
- From the section Football
Livingston came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Dundee United in the first leg of the Premiership playoff semi-final.
The visitors took an early lead through Rafa De Vita but were quickly pegged back through a Thomas Mikkelsen volley.
Anthony Ralston's deflected shot gave the home side the lead but late goals from Josh Mullin and Scott Pittman handed Livi the advantage.
And further woe came for United when captain Willo Flood was sent off.
A push on Shaun Byrne resulted in a second yellow card for the Tangerines captain and he will be suspended for Friday's return leg at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
There was a terrific atmosphere inside Tannadice and the match was less than 90 seconds old when the visitors took a dramatic lead.
Scott McDonald lost out in a midfield challenge with the ball falling at the feet of Scott Robinson. The former Hearts striker played a wonderful pass into the path of De Vita, who drilled the ball low into the net.
The lead, however, lasted less than a minute after a tremendous response by Csaba Laszlo's side.
Billy King did wonderfully well to find space down the left flank and his cross was met on the volley by on-loan Ross County forward Mikkelsen, who smashed the ball home from 16 yards.
The game was being played at a terrific pace with both teams having a real go for goal.
The home side, though, had a huge let off when Robinson had his heel clipped by Stewart Murdoch just eight yards out when he looked certain to score but referee Nick Walsh waved play on, much to the disgust of the visiting players, fans and management.
And just before the half-hour mark the home side took the lead with another slice of luck going their way.
Ralston - on loan from Celtic - was allowed space to fire in a shot from the edge of the box. The ball looked to be drifting just wide of the target before Jackson Longridge dived in and attempted to clear but could only deflect the ball beyond his own goalkeeper Neil Alexander.
The frantic pace of the opening period continued into the second and Alexander somehow managed to get his fingertips to a McDonald header as the home side searched for a third goal.
At the other end De Vita thought he had levelled proceedings only for Bilel Mohsni to deflect the ball wide.
United had the better possession but Livingston stunned the home crowd with two goals in a three-minute spell.
Robinson floated a ball over the top where Mullin ran on to it and slid the ball low beyond goalkeeper Harry Lewis.
This brought the small band of visiting fans to their feet and they were in full cheer when they snatched a dramatic third.
Murdoch was slack in possession 30 yards from goal and Pittman showed terrific composure and patience to clip the ball home and give David Hopkin's side a precious lead a few minutes before Flood saw red.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29Ralston
- 2Murdoch
- 91MohsniSubstituted forDurnanat 90+1'minutes
- 17Robson
- 10Fraser
- 16FloodBooked at 87mins
- 8McDonald
- 12Stanton
- 11KingSubstituted forLyngat 76'minutes
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 4Durnan
- 7McMullan
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 24Gillespie
- 41Donaldson
- 58Lyng
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 31GallagherBooked at 45mins
- 7MullinBooked at 54mins
- 8Pittman
- 6ByrneBooked at 88mins
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forThompsonat 90'minutes
- 23De VitaSubstituted forCaddenat 70'minutes
- 17RobinsonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forJacobsat 79'minutes
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 5Buchanan
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 5,610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Livingston 3.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Mark Durnan replaces Bilel Mohsni because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jordan Thompson replaces Jackson Longridge.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Dundee United).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Livingston 3. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Byrne.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Scott Robinson.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Livingston 2. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Pittman.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Emil Lyng replaces Billy King.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Booking
Willo Flood (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Harry Lewis (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.