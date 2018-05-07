Dundee United 2-3 Livingston

Scott Pittman turned the tie in Livingston's favour

Livingston came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Dundee United in the first leg of the Premiership playoff semi-final.

The visitors took an early lead through Rafa De Vita but were quickly pegged back through a Thomas Mikkelsen volley.

Anthony Ralston's deflected shot gave the home side the lead but late goals from Josh Mullin and Scott Pittman handed Livi the advantage.

And further woe came for United when captain Willo Flood was sent off.

A push on Shaun Byrne resulted in a second yellow card for the Tangerines captain and he will be suspended for Friday's return leg at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Flood was booked twice in 14 minutes, prompting a red card from Nick Walsh

There was a terrific atmosphere inside Tannadice and the match was less than 90 seconds old when the visitors took a dramatic lead.

Scott McDonald lost out in a midfield challenge with the ball falling at the feet of Scott Robinson. The former Hearts striker played a wonderful pass into the path of De Vita, who drilled the ball low into the net.

The lead, however, lasted less than a minute after a tremendous response by Csaba Laszlo's side.

Billy King did wonderfully well to find space down the left flank and his cross was met on the volley by on-loan Ross County forward Mikkelsen, who smashed the ball home from 16 yards.

The game was being played at a terrific pace with both teams having a real go for goal.

The home side, though, had a huge let off when Robinson had his heel clipped by Stewart Murdoch just eight yards out when he looked certain to score but referee Nick Walsh waved play on, much to the disgust of the visiting players, fans and management.

And just before the half-hour mark the home side took the lead with another slice of luck going their way.

Ralston - on loan from Celtic - was allowed space to fire in a shot from the edge of the box. The ball looked to be drifting just wide of the target before Jackson Longridge dived in and attempted to clear but could only deflect the ball beyond his own goalkeeper Neil Alexander.

The frantic pace of the opening period continued into the second and Alexander somehow managed to get his fingertips to a McDonald header as the home side searched for a third goal.

At the other end De Vita thought he had levelled proceedings only for Bilel Mohsni to deflect the ball wide.

United had the better possession but Livingston stunned the home crowd with two goals in a three-minute spell.

Robinson floated a ball over the top where Mullin ran on to it and slid the ball low beyond goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

This brought the small band of visiting fans to their feet and they were in full cheer when they snatched a dramatic third.

Murdoch was slack in possession 30 yards from goal and Pittman showed terrific composure and patience to clip the ball home and give David Hopkin's side a precious lead a few minutes before Flood saw red.