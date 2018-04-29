BBC Sport - MOTD2: Alan Shearer says West Ham players did not 'graft' against Man City

Hammers distinct lack of effort not acceptable - Shearer

Match of the Day 2 pundit Alan Shearer says West Ham players showed a "distinct lack of effort" in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, leaving their Premier League status in the balance.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-4 Manchester City

