BBC Sport - MOTD2: Alan Shearer says West Ham players did not 'graft' against Man City
Hammers distinct lack of effort not acceptable - Shearer
- From the section West Ham
Match of the Day 2 pundit Alan Shearer says West Ham players showed a "distinct lack of effort" in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, leaving their Premier League status in the balance.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-4 Manchester City
