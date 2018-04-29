Marouane Fellaini: Man Utd midfielder 'almost there' on extension - Jose Mourinho

I want Fellaini to stay - Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is close to signing a new deal, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The 30-year-old Belgium international's current contract expires in the summer and he has been linked with Besiktas.

"We are almost there but I can't celebrate because almost is not enough," said Mourinho.

"I want to see the white paper with the United crest and [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward and Marouane Fellaini's signatures."

Signed from Everton for £27.5m in September 2013, he has scored 19 goals in 154 appearances for the club.

His latest was an injury-time winner in the 2-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford that secured a top-four finish and Champions League football next season for the Red Devils.

Mourinho believes that Fellaini's reaction to his goal shows that, despite a reported meeting with Turkish side Besiktas earlier this year, Fellaini will be part of that campaign.

"I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay," he added.

"I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay.

"We are trying to think about our team, little touches, little replacements - a Michael Carrick replacement, this kind of situation - but until now I didn't lose one second thinking about a Marouane replacement."

Fellaini, who rejected a contract offer from United in September, was guarded when asked about his future.

"I still have a contract and let's see what happens at the end of this season," he said.

