BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger thankful for 'classy' gesture
Wenger appreciates 'classy gesture' from Ferguson & Mourinho
Arsene Wenger says he's thankful for the "classy gesture" from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and former boss Alex Ferguson, who led a pre-match presentation in honour of his time at Arsenal.
