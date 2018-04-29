Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, RB Leipzig 0.
Mainz 05 3-0 RB Leipzig
-
- From the section European Football
RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who is joining Liverpool in July, was sent off for the fourth time this season as his team lost at struggling Mainz.
He was shown a yellow, then a red card in quick succession for fouling Mainz scorers Alexandru Maxim and Bote Baku.
Keita was sent off twice for Leipzig and once for Guinea between 16 September and 25 October.
He will be suspended for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg - Leipzig's final home game before his exit.
- Naby Keita: From the streets of Guinea to a £48m Liverpool move
- Listen: 'Liverpool have been very smart to agree Keita deal'
Pablo de Blasis scored the other goal for Mainz, who are 14th but can still be relegated.
Last August, Liverpool confirmed a deal to sign Keita.
The Reds agreed to pay the £48m release clause, plus a premium, to allow the 22-year-old to move this summer. However, Leipzig's recent form is likely to save Liverpool money.
They would have had to pay a total of £59m had Leipzig reached the Champions League - but they are now five points off the top four with two games left. If they qualify for the Europa League - which they are on course to do - the Reds will pay £52.75m.
Keita's first red card of the season came in Leipzig's 2-2 home draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in September.
He was dismissed after scoring for Guinea in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by Tunisia on 7 October.
Keita also got a red card in a German Cup home tie with Bayern Munich on 25 October.
Line-ups
Mainz
- 1Adler
- 18Brosinski
- 16BellBooked at 38mins
- 42Hack
- 4Diallo
- 25Gbamin
- 5de JongSubstituted forMaximat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 34Baku
- 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forHoltmannat 71'minutes
- 9Muto
- 32De BlasisSubstituted forOnisiwoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Donati
- 7Quaison
- 10Maxim
- 20Ujah
- 21Onisiwo
- 22Müller
- 38Holtmann
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 13Ilsanker
- 4OrbanBooked at 40mins
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 31Demme
- 8KeitaBooked at 90mins
- 44Kampl
- 18LookmanSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 64'minutes
- 9PoulsenBooked at 30minsSubstituted forAugustinat 64'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 20Schmitz
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Attendance:
- 30,083
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, RB Leipzig 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) for a bad foul.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Bote Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, RB Leipzig 0. Bote Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski with a headed pass.
Booking
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoshinori Muto.
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, RB Leipzig 0. Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoshinori Muto.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim tries a through ball, but Stefan Bell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim replaces Nigel de Jong.
Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Alexander Hack.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Stefan Bell.
Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nigel de Jong (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Karim Onisiwo replaces Pablo De Blasis because of an injury.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski.
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Naby Keita tries a through ball, but Bruma is caught offside.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski tries a through ball, but Yoshinori Muto is caught offside.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Alexander Hack.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.