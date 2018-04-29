Mainz 05 3-0 RB Leipzig

Naby Keita (r) now only has one RB Leipzig game left before his move to Liverpool

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who is joining Liverpool in July, was sent off for the fourth time this season as his team lost at struggling Mainz.

He was shown a yellow, then a red card in quick succession for fouling Mainz scorers Alexandru Maxim and Bote Baku.

Keita was sent off twice for Leipzig and once for Guinea between 16 September and 25 October.

He will be suspended for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg - Leipzig's final home game before his exit.

Pablo de Blasis scored the other goal for Mainz, who are 14th but can still be relegated.

Last August, Liverpool confirmed a deal to sign Keita.

The Reds agreed to pay the £48m release clause, plus a premium, to allow the 22-year-old to move this summer. However, Leipzig's recent form is likely to save Liverpool money.

They would have had to pay a total of £59m had Leipzig reached the Champions League - but they are now five points off the top four with two games left. If they qualify for the Europa League - which they are on course to do - the Reds will pay £52.75m.

Keita's first red card of the season came in Leipzig's 2-2 home draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in September.

He was dismissed after scoring for Guinea in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by Tunisia on 7 October.

Keita also got a red card in a German Cup home tie with Bayern Munich on 25 October.