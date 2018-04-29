Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward agrees new 'long-term' contract

Firmino has 19 international caps and is likely to be part of Brazil's squad at this summer's World Cup in Rissua

Brazil striker Roberto Firmino has agreed a new "long-term contract" with Liverpool.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has made 140 appearances, scoring 50 goals.

"It was an easy decision," he told the club's website. "The club have taken me in in an incredible way."

Firmino has scored 27 times this season - the most prolific campaign of his career - as Liverpool have reached the Champions League semi-finals.

He has been part of a three-man strikeforce, along with Sadio Mane and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, that has led the club to the brink of both a European final and a top-four Premier League finish.

Liverpool travel to Roma on Wednesday with a 5-2 lead heading into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

The Anfield club also sit third in the Premier League and will be almost certain of a top-four spot with one win from their remaining two games.

Firmino added: "I've grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here. Everything fits in the best possible way."